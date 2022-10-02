36th Int’l Islamic Unity confab to be held soon

“Islamic Unity, Peace and Avoidance of Division and Conflict in the Islamic World; Executive solutions and operational measures” has been chosen as the slogan of the upcoming edition of the conference.

Due to the recent pandemic in the world, the last two editions of the event were held either online or with a few attendees.

The purpose of the International Islamic Unity Conference is to create unity and solidarity among Muslims, develop consensus among scholars and scientists to approximate their scientific and cultural viewpoints, and present practical solutions in order to reach the Islamic Unity and Unified Islamic Ummah in the Islamic World and solving the problems of Muslims and presenting solutions for them, the website of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought reported.

