  1. Culture
Oct 2, 2022, 11:00 PM

36th Int’l Islamic Unity confab to be held soon

36th Int’l Islamic Unity confab to be held soon

TEHRAN, Oct. 02 (MNA) – The 36th International Islamic Unity Conference is slated to be held in Tehran from October 9-14, 2022.

“Islamic Unity, Peace and Avoidance of Division and Conflict in the Islamic World; Executive solutions and operational measures” has been chosen as the slogan of the upcoming edition of the conference.

Due to the recent pandemic in the world, the last two editions of the event were held either online or with a few attendees.

The purpose of the International Islamic Unity Conference is to create unity and solidarity among Muslims, develop consensus among scholars and scientists to approximate their scientific and cultural viewpoints, and present practical solutions in order to reach the Islamic Unity and Unified Islamic Ummah in the Islamic World and solving the problems of Muslims and presenting solutions for them, the website of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought reported.

AMK/IRN84901896

News Code 192000
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/192000/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News