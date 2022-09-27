  1. Iran
Sep 27, 2022, 4:15 PM

“Resistance” strategy gaining strength: Maj. Gen. Safavi

TEHRAN, Sep. 27 (MNA) – A top military advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said that the strategy of the "Resistance" in the region and among freedom-seeking nations is gaining strength and will lead to the failure of the arrogant front.

Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi made the remarks on the sidelines of an International Exhibition held at the venue of the University of Damghan on Tuesday and stated that the discourse of “Resistance” actually means the convergence of nations to create a single nation.

The domination system seeks to control the global resources and pursues the discourse of Resistance, cooperation, interaction and convergence of nations, the major general added.

The domination system is seeking to undermine and tarnish the public opinion, to create mischief alliances and to dominate the international organizations, he said, adding, “As a matter of fact, the discourse of the "Resistance" means the expansion of true service while the domination system is seeking to foment animal and human desires.”

The strategy of the Resistance is to change the geometry of power in the international system and the Islamic Revolution laid the foundations for the formation and expansion of the Resistance in the whole world by offering 500 thousand martyrs and veterans.

Relying upon the assistance of the Almighty God, the strategy of the “Resistance” in the region and freedom-seeking countries is gaining strength, Major General Rahim Yahya Safavi added.

