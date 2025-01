The 13th edition of the conference "Gaza; Symbol of Resistance" is slated to be held on January 18, 2025, in Tehran.

The event will kick off at 08:30 a.m. local time at Hozeh Honari Andisheh Hall.

This conference will be held in the presence of guests from foreign countries, especially the Axis of Resistance, military and political figures, pro-Palestine activists, representatives of Resistance movements in Iran, and the families of martyrs.

MP/