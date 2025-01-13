24 dead in Los Angeles wildfires

At least 16 people were missing, and authorities said that number was expected to rise, according to AP.

The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings for severe fire conditions through Wednesday, with sustained winds of 50 mph (80 kph) and gusts in the mountains reaching 70 mph (113 kph).

The most dangerous day will be Tuesday, said weather service meteorologist Rich Thompson.

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone said 70 additional water trucks arrived to help firefighters fend off flames spread by renewed gusts.

