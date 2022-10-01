Kuwait’s cabinet submits resignation

According to the Kuwait News agency (KUNA), the announcement was made by deputy prime minister Mohammad Al-Fares on Saturday after an extraordinary session of the cabinet.

Al-Fares said that the cabinet offered its resignation to Emir following the declaration of the parliament elections results, in accordance with the constitution.

He also said that the ministers also adopted a draft decree calling on the National Assembly to hold the first regular session of the 17th legislative term on October 11. It was also referred to the Emir.

MNA