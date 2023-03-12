Iran, Belarus FMs hold meeting in Tehran

Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergei Aleinik, who traveled to Tehran on Sunday, met and held talks with Iranian top diplomat Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

The two sides exchanged views on the most important international issues.

Earlier on Friday, media sources reported that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko would pay an official visit to Iran on March 12-13.

They discussed a variety of issues in the bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, scientific, cultural, consular fields, as well as regional and international issues and the cooperation of the two countries in regional and international forums.

Referring to the agreements made between the two countries, especially in the economic fields, the Iranian minister demanded to speed up their implementation in order to increase trade exchanges, carry out joint industrial projects and cooperation between the two countries in the field of transportation and transit.

In the meeting, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus pointed to the experiences of the Islamic Republic of Iran in dealing with illegal sanctions and called for the use of Iran's experiences in this field.

He also pointed to the growing trend of trade between the two countries and emphasized the interest of Belarus in using the transportation infrastructure of Iran in order to transit its export products to the world markets.

The parties emphasized the importance of facilitating the consular affairs of businessmen and transit drivers of the two countries.

