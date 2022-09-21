Japanese man sets himself on fire over Abe’s state funeral

TV Asahi said the man set himself alight early on Wednesday and was taken to hospital suffering burns to his entire body. A police officer who tried to extinguish the flames was also injured, Aljazeera reported.

The Kyodo news agency and other outlets said police were called to the scene at about 7am (22:00GMT) after reports a man was “engulfed in flames”. A letter opposing Abe’s state funeral was found nearby, it added.

Police, the prime minister’s office, and the cabinet office all declined to comment on the reports.

Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, was killed while campaigning for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on July 8. A publicly-funded state funeral will be held in Tokyo on September 27, with some 6,000 people from Japan and overseas set to attend.

