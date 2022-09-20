Iran's ministry of oil enters into talks with China's Sinopec

The Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji announced plans to attract 145 billion dollars in the oil industry between the next four and eight years and said, the 13th government under President Ebrahim Raeisi is resolved to expand cooperation with Chinese companies.

"Last week, during my visit to the operational areas of Khuzestan province, I visited the Yadavaran field, the first phase of which was developed by this company (Sinopec), and I was informed about the details of the development of the first phase of the field."

He emphasized the importance of completing the development of the Yadavaran field as a joint field between Iran and Iraq and said, "Fortunately, the Sinopec company is very familiar with Iran and its oil and gas fields and took part in the first phase of the development of the Yadavaran field."

KI/IRINNtelegram