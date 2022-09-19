One pilot killed in plane crash in US (+VIDEO)

"During the jet gold race on the third lap there was a fatal incident at outer pylon 5 today," the Reno Air Racing Association said in a tweet on Sunday evening, CNN reported.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office also confirmed the death Sunday evening. "WCSO detectives are currently working the scene with the Medical Examiner's Office. No names will be released until notification of next of kin," the office tweeted.

The sheriff's office said the crash occurred in the area of 13945 Red Rock Road.

The National Transportation Safety Board earlier said it had launched an investigation into the crash, which involved an Aero Vodochody L-29 aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration will also be investigating, according to the racing association.

