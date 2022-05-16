3 killed, many injured in California, Texas shootings

At least one person is dead and four are critically injured after a shooting Sunday at a church in Laguna Woods, California, according to the sheriff's department, CNN reported.

"All victims are adults and are en route to the hospital," the Orange County Sheriff's Department said in a tweet. "One victim is deceased at the scene." Another person has minor injuries, according to the tweet

Police have a suspect in custody, Orange County Undersheriff Jeff Hallock said during a news conference on Sunday evening. He is believed to be an Asian man in his 60s who doesn't live in the area, according to Hallock.

The suspect was detained at the scene after a group of people at the church were able to hogtie his legs with an extension cord and confiscate at least two handguns from him, Hallock said.

Also, a shootout near a flea market in Texas on Sunday afternoon left two people dead and several injured.

According to the authorities, thousands of people were at a flea market when two groups of people began shooting at each other.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, while three others were transported to various hospitals. Their conditions were not known.

The victims were all part of the altercation and no innocent bystanders were harmed, deputies said.

