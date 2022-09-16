  1. Politics
Sep 16, 2022, 11:15 AM

SCO Summit 2022 kicks off in Samarkand

SCO Summit 2022 kicks off in Samarkand

TEHRAN, Sep. 16 (MNA) – The second day of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit kicked off Friday in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

The second day of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit kicked off Friday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Russian President Vladimir Putin in attendance, among others. The SCO is holding its first in-person summit in Samarkand in Uzbekistan after two years.

The summit is set to deliberate on regional security challenges, boosting trade and energy supplies among other issues. 

This item is being updated...

ZZ/

News Code 191486
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/191486/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News