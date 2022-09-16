SCO Summit 2022 kicks off in Samarkand

The second day of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit kicked off Friday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Russian President Vladimir Putin in attendance, among others. The SCO is holding its first in-person summit in Samarkand in Uzbekistan after two years.

The summit is set to deliberate on regional security challenges, boosting trade and energy supplies among other issues.

This item is being updated...

