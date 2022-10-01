Iran’s exports value to Turkey at 49% growth in 5 months

According to the Statistics, Iran’s trade exchanges with Turkey from Jan. to Aug. 2022 has recorded a 29 percent hike.

Another statistic put Iran-Turkey trade exchanges in the first eight months of the current year in 2022 (from Jan. to Aug.) at $4.332 billion, showing a 29 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Iran-Turkey value of trade exchanges was announced $3.34 billion last year (from Jan. to Aug. 2021).

Based on this report, Turkey’s export value of products to the Islamic Republic of Iran from Jan. to Aug. 2022 hit $1.950 billion, showing a 11 percent growth.

Accordingly, Turkey had exported $1.752 billion worth of non-oil products to Iran from Jan. to Aug. 2021.

Turkey’s import of products from Iran in the first eight months of the current year in 2022 hit $2.382 billion, showing a 49 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

The balance of trade between Iran and Turkey in this period hit $432 million in favor of Iran, the report added.

MA/IRN84900967