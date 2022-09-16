Iran not to surrender to bullying of United States: Raeisi 

The Presidents of Iran and China, held their first face-to-face meeting this morning on the sidelines of the Shanghai Summit and discussed and decided on the most important issues related to bilateral relations to promote economic cooperation.

In this meeting, Raeisi congratulated the Chinese President and people on the National Day of the country, appreciated the constructive positions of this country in the process of Iran's membership in the Shanghai Pact, and welcomed China's role in Iran's membership in the BRICS organization.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has never been stopped despite all the enmities, and has been able to continue its progress and development," Raeisi said.

He described the comprehensive strategic cooperation program between Iran and China as a sign and symbol of the determination of the two countries for the comprehensive development of relations, saying, "The vast capacities in the fields of oil and energy, transit, agriculture, trade, and investment are a very suitable platform for deepening and development of economic relations between the two countries".

Elsewhere in his remarks, Raeisi pointed out that the American and European parties have failed to fulfill their commitments to lift the sanctions, and emphasized, "The Islamic Republic of Iran will not surrender to the bullying of the United States in any way".

In this meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping praised the independent positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran on international issues and said, "Iran-China relations are strategic relations and will continue to develop regardless of any international development".

The President of China also emphasized his country's readiness to use interactive mechanisms, especially the interaction mechanism of high-ranking delegations of the two countries.

Referring to the important role of Iran in regional and international affairs, Xi Jinping said, "China supports the membership of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the BRICS organization".

In this meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping officially invited Ayatollah Raeisi to visit China.

