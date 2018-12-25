Talks underway for dispatching Iranian pilgrims to Syria

Constructive talks were made in this regard, the result of which would be specified in less than a month, he maintained.

Necessary feasibility studies have been carried out for sending Iranian pilgrims to Syria and holy shrine of Hazrat Zeinab (SA), he said, adding, “moreover, expert-level panels have been set up in this respect.”

He went on to say that security terms and conditions, ranging from accommodation, transit, nutrition to required facilities needed by Iranian pilgrims for travelling to Syria, are studied.

If suitable ways are provided in this regard, sending Iranian pilgrims to Syria will start, Rashidian maintained.

Turning to the time of sending Iranian pilgrims to Syria, he emphasized, “with the coordination made in this regard, Iranian pilgrims will be sent to Syria in the very near future.”

Rashidian added, “if we grasp out that necessary condition has been paved for sending pilgrims to Syria, the way of how to send pilgrims to Syria and also registration process of applicants will be decided.”

