Iran marks National Army Day with parades

High-ranking government and military officials are attending the National Army Day ceremony underway in Tehran.

The 29th of the Iranian month of Farvardin was named the National Army Day by the late founder of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Khomeini (RA).

National Army Day was included in the Iranian calendar after a historic letter from the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, in April 1979.

He voiced strong support for the Army and ordered Army troops to hold massive parades across the country on April 18 every year to express their combat readiness.

The historic decision by Imam Khomeini came after hostile propaganda for undermining the Army after its successful missions in quelling riots and separatist moves.