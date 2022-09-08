  1. World
  2. North America
Sep 8, 2022, 1:05 PM

Shooting rampage in US Memphis left 4 people dead, 3 wounded

Shooting rampage in US Memphis left 4 people dead, 3 wounded

TEHRAN, Sep. 07 (MNA) – Four people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting rampage in Memphis, Tennessee, Wednesday, police said at a news conference early Thursday morning.

Four people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting rampage in Memphis, Tennessee, Wednesday, police said at a news conference early Thursday morning, US media including CNN reported.

The shootings happened across multiple crime scenes, Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis said.

The shootings began as early as 12:56 a.m. and continued through the late evening hours, triggering a shelter in place order for the area as police searched for the gunman, Davis said.

The suspect, 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly, was arrested following a high-speed chase and was being transported to the Shelby County Jail, Davis said.

A 19-year-old man is in custody after the Memphis Police Department issued alerts about an “armed and dangerous” suspect believed to be responsible for multiple shootings in the Tennessee city, according to posts from the department’s Twitter account.

Police tweeted about Wednesday evening that residents should be on the lookout for the suspect.

MNA/PR

News Code 191190
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/191190/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News