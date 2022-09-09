Final test of Bavar 373 air defense within next few days

Speaking to national Iranian TV on Friday, Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard, Commander of Iran’s Army Air Defense Force, said that all the equipment and expertise to manufacture Bavar 373 air defense were from inside the country and indigenous.

"After carrying out a complicated scientific work with the cooperation of the Air Defense Force of the Army, universities and the Ministry of Defense, we achieved the powerful Bavar 373 system," general Sabahifard said.

The Army Air Defense commander added that "Our scientists have gone so far as to update our own equipment based on threats, this has also happened in Bavar 373. When the system is unveiled, the range of this system was not as high as it is now."

He further pointed out that the Iranian defense system has the capability to target threats and the enemies' fighter jets beyond national borders, noting that at the range of the Bavar 373 has increased.

The Commander of the Air Defense Force of the Army also said that "Bavar 373 air defense system has successfully passed all its initial tests, adding that "The final test of this system will be carried out in the coming days and we will increase its range to over 300 kilometers."

He concluded that "After this test, it will enter the air defense network again with fundamental changes and with superiority over today's threats."

