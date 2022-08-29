Putin lauds Islamic states on settling global issues

"Islamic nations have traditionally been our partners in solving pressing issues on the regional and global agenda as part of efforts to establish a more just and democratic world order," according to Putin’s telegram published on the Kremlin’s website on Monday, TASS reported.

The Russian president highlighted the fact that Kazan was awarded the title of the OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) Youth Capital 2022, which proves how high Russia’s relations with this international organization have been. Putin was confident that delegates to the forum would be able to hold substantial discussions and outline promising projects for mutual work. The summit will hopefully help bolster mutual understanding and trust between the Russian population and Islamic countries, he added.

Kazan is currently hosting the fifth Global Young Diplomats Forum. The gathering that kicked off on Saturday and will last till Tuesday is being attended by youth affairs and sports ministers from OIC member countries, their plenipotentiaries, general consuls, as well as youth organization leaders, in addition to young businessmen and researchers.

RHM/PR