Iran, Syria discuss coop. in administrative field

According to SANA news agency, Meysam Latifi, the Vice President and Head of the Administrative and Recruitment Affairs Organization of Iran and Hussein Arnous, the prime minister of Syria on Sunday reviewed ways to improve the cooperation in the administrative field and benefit from the expertise of the two countries in the field of administrative development.

Latifi stressed the deep relations between the two countries and the common will to strengthen them in all fields and take advantage of the energies and human capacities available on both sides in a way that achieves the common interest of the two friendly peoples and countries.

He also reiterated his country’s firm stance in support of Syria, its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Hussein Arnous, the prime minister of Syria for his part said that Syria seeks stepped-up cooperation with Iran in the administrative sector and called for the exchange of experiences and mutual benefit from mutual experiences to improve the administrative system and strengthen the working mechanisms of the government in both Syria and Iran.

AY/IRN84878385