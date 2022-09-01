IAEA must withdraw from political behaviors: Amir-Abdollahian

Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amir-Abdollahian made some remarks on his Instagram account, referring to his consultations with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Pursuing recent agreements reached between the Iranian and Russian presidents in Tehran, bilateral issues including economic and commercial relations was among the goals of this visit, he wrote.

Amir-Abdollahian pointed out that the volume of exchanges between the two countries will increase and bilateral relations in all aspects will be maintained and expanded, he added.

The developments in Afghanistan, Yemen, Libya, Syria, Iraq, Palestine, and the Caucasus region were also discussed, Iranian diplomat noted.

Referring to the US response to Iran's proposal to revive JCPOA, he said, "As I said in my joint presser with Mr. Lavrov, my colleagues are reviewing the text as carefully and as quickly as possible, and we have good faith to reach a strong and lasting agreement."

Saying that IAEA must withdraw from political behavior, the Iranian Foreign Minister noted that it is not acceptable to witness baseless accusations of IAEA again, after the return of all parties to the JCPOA.

