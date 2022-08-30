US army to Deliver NASAMS to Ukraine

The NASAMS consists of AMRAAM missiles (advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles), a Sentinel radar, and a fire distribution center module developed by Norway’s Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.

Through the combination of these technologies, the Ukrainian military can maximize NASAMS’ operability in classifying and engaging current and new-generation aircraft, drones, and cruise missiles.

“Raytheon Missiles & Defense and our partners are working diligently to quickly deliver this critical, proven air defense capability to help the Ukrainian people defend their homeland,” said Raytheon Land Warfare & Air Defense President Tom Liberty.

The NASAMS procurement is part of the latest Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative announced on August 24 by the US Department of Defense.

The commitment, valued at $2.98 billion, is the single-largest tranche ever produced by the US to Ukraine since the start of the Ukraine war on February 24.

The military aid includes six NASAMS and munitions, more than 245,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition, 65,000 rounds of 120mm mortar ammunition, 24 counter-artillery radars, Puma drones, and support equipment for ScanEagle drones.

In addition, the US government will deliver VAMPIRE anti-drone and laser-guided rocket systems to counter Russian unmanned aerial systems.

The Pentagon initially revealed its plans to procure NASAMS and include it in future military assistance to Ukraine during a press briefing held in late July. Once the missile systems are delivered, Ukrainian troops will receive the necessary training to operate them.

ZZ/PR