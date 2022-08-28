Russian air defenses downs 28 Olkha, HIMARS rockets

"Twenty-eight projectiles of the Olkha and HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems were intercepted in the areas of the settlements of Olginka, Novotroitskoye of the Donetsk People's Republic, Chernobayevka of the Kherson Region, Antonovsky and Daryevsky bridges, as well as over the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station. In addition, one Tochka-U ballistic missile was shot down in midair in the area of Novaya Kakhovka of the Kherson Region," he said, according to TASS.

Konashenkov also said that the air defenses also destroyed six Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the areas of Staromayorske, Dokuchayevsk, Komsomolsky, Maksymovka of the Donetsk People's Republic, Semyonovka of the Kharkiv Region and Belaya Krynitsa of the Kherson Region.

ZZ/PR