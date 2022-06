Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on June 6

Arman-e Melli:

Temporary agreement in JCPOA talks a shortcut

Aftab:

Leader: People more interested in Islamic Revolution than first days

Ebtekar:

Leader says Iranians more interested in Islamic Revolution than ever

Etela'at:

Iran warns of any political moves in upcoming IAEA BoG meeting

Javan:

Leader: Iran not to reach any stalemate, enemies facing stalemate

Jomhuriy-e Eslami:

EU: Possibility of JCPOA revival in Vienna weak

Iranian FM: Three Persian Gulf islands 'Iran's eternal territory'

Leader stresses preventing undermining figure of Imam Khomeini

Kayhan:

Enemies miscalculated, Iranian stood up for Islamic Revolution

Bennett: Zionist Regime on verge of collapse

RHM/