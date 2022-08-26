Explosion hits Australian Embassy convoy near Baghdad airport

The Sky News TV channel reported an explosion caused by a hand-made bomb in Al Qadisīyah of Iraq. The distance from Al Qadisīyah to Baghdad is 160 kilometers.

This explosion took place on the path of military and diplomatic vehicles belonging to the Australian Embassy that were moving towards Baghdad International Airport, Sabereen News reported.

According to the source, an armored vehicle belonging to the embassy was damaged in this explosion.

More details regarding this attack have not yet been released and no group has claimed responsibility for it.

