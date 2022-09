The passing US military convoy was crossing the village of Qobour Al-Farajeneh in northern Hasaka Province near Tel Tamarin northeast Syria and they US occpying troops had tp retreat.

The official Syrian SANA news agency said that the US convoy consisted of 5 vehicles.

The Syrian troops have so far blocked the American troops so many times as the Syrian government considers the presence of US troops on its soil as occupation.

