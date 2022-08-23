Raeisi felicitates Iranian student Olympiad team

Ebrahim Raeisi, in a message congratulating the young researchers of the country's student Olympiad team for winning first place in the 2022 World Astronomy and Astrophysics Olympiad in Georgia, stated, "The sophisticated and high-spirited children of Iran have once again displayed their competence and added another golden page to the country's proud record of science and culture".

"Congratulating the young researchers of the Student Olympiad team for this brilliant excellence, I thank the teachers, coaches, and staff of this proud team, and I hope that with God's help and efforts and management, they will be the source of scientific services for this region in the future," he added.

Iranian students gained 10 medals including 9 gold and 1 silver in the 15th International Astronomy and Astrophysics Olympiad in Georgia to win first place in the world.

