Pavilion to be set up for knowledge-based firms at MIPCOM

National pavilions are one of the most important methods of the presence of knowledge-based companies in other countries. Companies can use the opportunity to present their latest achievements in their ecosystem and field.

Also, knowledge-based companies can interact with other companies operating in their industrial field at the international level. These pavilions will not only help them to get to know their methods and achievements but also help them to know their competitors better in international markets.

Therefore, the Department of International Interactions of the Iranian Vice Presidency for Science and Technology has considered the program of holding international pavilions, along with its other three programs, including attending the exhibition, sending and receiving business delegations, and supporting independent participation in international exhibitions, for knowledge-based companies.

According to the Iranian vice presidency's department's report, the knowledge-based companies can register their names at the national pavilion until July 25th by visiting https//tesc.ir/service.

MIPCOM is the world's largest exhibition of studios and distributors, as well as the top showcase for content across all genres and platforms, and will be held 16-19 October 2023, according to its website.

Dedicated to championing and promoting diversity and inclusion in all its forms across the international television industry, the 7th edition of MIPCOM CANNES Diversify TV Awards will take place on-stage in Cannes during MIPCOM on Tuesday 17 October 2023.

Various companies from 100 countries of the world take part in France's MIPCOM. These companies attract investors for their projects through the French exhibition. Networking, business negotiations and receiving large projects are other activities of the companies in the event.

MNA/IRN85177339