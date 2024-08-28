  1. Politics
Resistance Front's final victory is near: Gen. Naghdi

BUSHEHR, Aug. 28 (MNA) – The Deputy Coordinator of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Naghdi has said that the Zionist Israeli regime is in fear as the Resistance Front's ultimate victory is close.

Speaking in a commemoration ceremony in Bushehr city in south Iran on Wednesday, General Naghdi said that preserving unity inside the country and among the Islamic societies to tackle the enemy's plots is of great importance.

"With strengthened unity, empathy, integration and cohesion in the Islamic world, the final victory of the Resistance Front against the Zionist regime is near," he said.

Gen. Naghdi emphasized that the Zionist regime is panicking in the face of Islamic Iran's resistance, "mentioning Iran's name for 103 times in the 45-minute speech of the prime minister of the criminal and usurping Zionist regime in the US Congress shows their fear of Iran."

