Turkish army targets village in Iraqi Kurdistan

After the Turkish army's attack, the agricultural lands of the village were set on fire.

The Turkish attacks were launched on a village in Dohuk province, located in northern Iraq.

Under the pretext of fighting PKK terrorists, Turkey has deployed its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial attacks on parts of the northern areas of these countries. Turkey's action has been met with strong reactions from the legitimate and legal governments of Baghdad and Damascus.

Baghdad has demanded the withdrawal of all Turkish troops from Iraq and considers Ankara's excuse for keeping Turkish troops inside Iraqi territory unacceptable.

The Turkish military announced last April that it had launched a new military operation against elements of the PKK terrorist group in northern Iraq.

