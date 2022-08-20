Trusting US in international relations meaningless

On the occasion of the anniversary of the US-led coup in Iran in 1953 which toppled the Iranian government under Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddeq, Ali Bahadori Jahromi tweeted that three lessons of the 28 Mordad coup d'état remain forever in the minds of the Iranian people and are the criteria for Iranian politicians' decisions.

"The US is afraid of an independent and powerful Iran, trusting the US in international relations is meaningless, the way to deal with this country should be with strength, dignity, and sufficient guarantees," he added.

The 1953 Iranian coup d'état, known in Iran as the 28 Mordad coup d'état was the overthrow of the democratically elected Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh in favor of strengthening the monarchical rule of the Shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi on 19 August 1953.

