Iran FM appoints new envoys to Sierra Leone, Georgia

With the proposal of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and the approval of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi, Mahmoud Adib was appointed as Iran’s new ambassador to the Republic of Georgia.

Mahmoud Adib met and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

During the meeting, Iran’s new envoy to Georgia submitted a comprehensive program of his activities to the Iranian foreign minister.

He has previously served as Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Aktau of Kazakhstan, the Director General of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In addition, Seyyed Khalil Sadati was introduced as Iran’s new envoy to Sierra Leone.

Sadati also met and held talks with the Iranian foreign minister before his departure to his mission in Iranian Embassy to Sierra Leone.

Sadati Sadati has served as an advisor to the Islamic Culture and Communications Organization, head of the Foreign Ministry for Parliament Affairs, Iranian envoy to Guinea-Bissau and the Director-General of Ahl al-Bayt World Assembly for African and Arab Countries Affairs.

