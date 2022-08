Shahla Amouri said the preparations were made to establish flights from Ahvaz airport in the city of Ahvaz in southwest Iran to Oman's Muscat.

Following necessary coordination, Oman flights from Ahvaz International Airport to Muscat city will kick off on September 24, she noted.

Attracting tourists from Oman and facilitating the travel of Iranian businessmen to Muscat is one of the objectives of laucnhing the flight, the official further noted.

