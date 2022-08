According to the public relations department of Iran University of Medical Sciences (IUMS) in Tehran, Iran's cultural attaché in Iraq Hojatoleslam Gholam Reza Abazari held a meeting with the IUMS deputy president for logistics and development.

In the meeting, the ways of cooperation of IUMS with universities and scientific institutions, including Iraqi medical centers, were discussed.

Iran University of Medical Sciences (IUMS) is a high-ranked medical university in Iran.

