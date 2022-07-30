China to hold live-fire military drills in Taiwan Strait

The maneuvers will be limited in scope and will take place off the island of Pingtan in Fujian province, according to a statement issued on Thursday, but reported by Chinese state media only on Friday.

"Live ammunition will be fired... between 8am and 9pm and any entry (into these waters) will be prohibited", said the government statement, which does not mention Mrs. Pelosi, Strait Times reported.

Tensions have been simmering between the world's two biggest economies and growing geopolitical rivals over Taiwan, with Chinese President Xi Jinping warning US President Joe Biden in a phone call on Thursday "those who play with fire will eventually get burned."

Taiwan had earlier conducted a military exercise involving all branches of the military with simulated attacks on thwarting hostile attacks as the military said it had learned lessons from the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

