Syria holds joint military drill with Russia (+VIDEO)

The exercise was held in the presence of Commander-in-Chief of the Syrian Army and Armed Forces, Chief of the General Staff of the Army and Armed Forces General Abdul Karim Mahmoud Ibrahim, General Alexander Chaiko, commander of the Russian forces operating in Syria, and a number of senior officers of the Syrian and Russian armies.

In this tactical-operational exercise, land, air, and naval forces, as well as specialized forces, participated in conditions that imitate the nature of a real battle.

The Commander of the executing forces gave a detailed explanation about the map of the idea of the battle, which included the attack on the enemy’s fortified points, with the storming of a water barrier from the movement to reach the opposite bank and liberate it, SANA reported.

The maneuver also included the participation of various types of warplanes, which had a fierce effect on hostile missile launch bases and enemy reserves in the depth and its second coordination and headquarters, in addition to the fire support helicopters supporting the attacking forces, destroying hostile landings, securing friendly air landings and supporting their progress.

General Ibrahim affirmed that Syria, under the leadership of President Bashar al-Assad, is determined to follow the march of achievements and victories, to continue confronting the aggression, and to liberate every inch of its land from all terrorism and occupation.

