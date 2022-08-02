  1. World
Heavy rain hits Kentucky, death toll from floods rises to 37

TEHRAN, Aug. 02 (MNA) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear raised the death toll from the state’s historic flooding to 37 people, as rescue workers continued searching for missing people and more severe weather impacted the area on Monday.

At least seven of the deaths were in Breathitt County, two in Clay, 16 in Knott, two in Letcher and three in Perry, Mr. Beshear said earlier Monday.

More than 12,000 people don’t have power, according to the governor, down from earlier estimates of nearly 30,000, Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

Mr. Beshear said the area impacted by the flood was getting rain Monday morning and said there was potential for severe storms in the affected areas.

The National Weather Service forecast more thunderstorms to hit eastern Kentucky Monday night into Tuesday morning. High winds and flash flooding in some areas were possible, according to the service.

Mr. Beshear warned residents in an online video released Monday afternoon to stay clear of flood-prone areas and seek shelter on higher ground before more storms arrived Monday night.

