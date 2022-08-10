Russia sets new forces formation to support Ukraine operation

According to Reuters news agency, Russia has "almost certainly" established a major new ground forces formation to support its operations in Ukraine, the UK said on Tuesday.

This unit, called the 3rd Army Corps, is based out of the city of Mulino, east of Russia's capital Moscow, the British Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbas republics. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans to occupy Ukrainian territories and the goal was to demilitarize. After that, Western countries imposed harsh sanctions against Russia.

