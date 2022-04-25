President receives credentials of Armenia, Burundi new envoys

President Raeisi on Monday received Arsen Avakian, the new Ambassador of Armenia to Iran, on Monday to receive his credential.

Raeisi said in the meeting that Iran has always supported the right to national sovereignty and respect for the territorial integrity of other countries.

The President said that Iran and Armenia have always had friendly relations based on good neighborliness, saying that what has held Iran stand out among other countries is its principled stance against US aggression and hegemonic countries.

The Iranian president further received the new ambassador of Burundi to Iran, during which Raeisi said that Iran is developing based-on justice relations with different countries. "We pursue relations with different countries to ensure mutual benefits, and this is one of the main principles of Iranian diplomacy," Raeisi added.

