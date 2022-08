The Turkish attacks were launched in Amadiya town in Dohuk Governorate.

No information regarding the possible damages or casualties of the attack has been published so far.

According to the reports, the attack was launched on a PKK base.

News sources on Monday reported that a Turkish military base located in Iraqi Kurdistan's Dohuk region was targeted by a missile.

An Iraqi security source said that the missile was fired by PKK elements.

