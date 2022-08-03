  1. Politics
Aug 3, 2022, 2:39 PM

Turkish warplanes again bomb northern Iraq

TEHRAN, Aug. 03 (MNA) – The Turkish warplanes targeted an area in Duhok Governorate in northern Iraq on Wednesday in continuation of its operations under the pretext of fighting the PKK.

The local media in Iraqi Kurdistan, including Shafaq News, reported that Turkish fighter jets targeted the Amedi district in Dohuk in northern Iraq on Wednesday. 

There were no immediate reports no any casualties or damages to properties after the bombardment. 

Last month, the Turkish army carried out a shelling attack on Sekiri village located in Dohuk northern Iraq.

9 people were killed and 23 injured during turkey’s attack on the Parkhe resort area in the Duhok province earlier this month.

 In a statement, United Nations Security Council condemned Turkey’s attack on the resort area in the Duhok province on July 20th.

Ankara has received widespread criticism from both Iraqi and Kurdish authorities in Bagdhad and Erbil as well as the international community for violating Iraqi sovereignty under the pretext of fighting the PKK.

