Mudslide kills 4, injures 9 more in northwest Tehran

Early on Thursday morning, floods and mudslides filled the Imamzadeh Dawood compound in the northwest of the Iranian capital of Tehran.

The incident happened around 1:30 am Tehran Local Time on Thursday morning and rescue and medical teams were immediately dispatched to the area to save the trapped people in the Imamzadeh Dawood compound.

The Minister of Interior Ahmad Vahidi and the Governor of Tehran as well as the head of the Red Crescent Society visited the mudslide-hit areas to monitor the rescue operations.

According to the latest reports, four people died as a result of the mudslide while nine other people are reported to have been injured.

The rescue operations were still underway in the morning.

The relevant Iranian apparatuses including the meteorological organization had previously warned the citizens about the heavy rainfalls and subsequent danger of floods based on the meteorological forecast.

President Ebrahim Raeisi ordered the authorities in Tehran Province to use all the facilities and capabilities to assist the people affected by the mudslide.

