The earthquake occurred at 2:27 a.m. local time on Monday at a depth of 10 kilometers. The quake was also felt in Kabul, the capital of the country, Laghman and Kunar.

No possible damage has been reported in this incident so far.

Ealier in June, a strong earthquake shook eastern Afghanistan, including Paktika and Khost provinces. According to Taliban government officials, 1500 people died and 2000 others were injured in this deadly earthquake.

