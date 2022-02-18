US should abandon failed sanctions policy: MP

The Islamic Republic has advanced in nuclear science, which is the most important science of the day and has many applications in the medical industry and various sciences, and has achieved a valuable position, said Abbas Golroo in an interview with IRNA.

The United States, with its failed sanctions policy, cannot limit the Islamic Republic's nuclear knowledge, he added, saying that it is better for Europe and the US to abandon the failed policy of sanctions and confrontation with Iran and accept Iran's nuclear knowledge.

Of course, the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready for any constructive interaction with the parties, he said.

MP/IRN84652755