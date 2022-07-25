Will Biden end his presidency?

US President Joe Biden's implied hint that he is suffering from cancer, along with the continuous process of decreasing his popularity and the revelation of evidence of his mental and cognitive decline in the past weeks, has highlighted this question among Americans; Will Biden finally finish his four years in the White House or not?

Saying that POTUS is struggling with cognitive issues, a former White House physician cited that the incumbent Joe Biden will not complete his full term as he believes his "mind is too far gone".

White House physician turned Texas congressman Ronny Jackson took to the microblogging site and ascertained that Biden is facing severe age-related ailments and hence the completion of the full term could not be expected from the 46th US President, according to Republic World.

"Biden won’t finish his term. EVERYONE knows he's unfit for the job. His mind is too far gone. This can't go on any longer. He needs to RESIGN! (sic)," tweeted Jackson on Friday, July 15.

Last year, a Norwegian psychiatrist, by examining the behaviors and statements of the US presidential candidate Joe Biden announced in public circles that Biden's cognitive disorders show that he probably suffers from dementia.

Tasnim News Agency wrote that these perceptions are not limited only to expert and specialized circles in the US and the results of polls show that many US citizens have similar expectations about Biden.

According to published statistics, only 21 percent of adults believe Biden will remain president for the next two and a half years.

Biden's performance also clearly shows his inefficiency, the scandal of leaving Afghanistan, unprecedented inflation, the increase in gasoline prices, the inability to fulfill promises to control border issues, the escalation of violent crimes, the war in Ukraine, the failure to return to the Iran nuclear agreement and... are only part of his administration's failures during the 19 months of his presidency.

All of these factors have raised the issue of whether he should stay in power or leave the White House with an excuse.

MP/TSN2747287