Tashkent International Conference on Afghanistan kicks off

Special envoy of the Iranian President for Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi has participated in the two-day conference.

Iran attends the event owing to the fact that the Islamic Republic pays attention to neighborhood diplomacy and believes a regional solution approach can bring peace, stability, and tranquility to the region, including Afghanistan.

The main goal of the event is to develop a set of measures and proposals for the approaches of the world community to promote stability, security, post-conflict reconstruction in Afghanistan and its integration into regional cooperation processes in the interests of the multinational Afghan people and the whole world, the foreign media reported.

