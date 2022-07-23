UNSC must end Israel’s constant crimes against Syria

"The Zionist regime's continuous aggression and attacks on Syria are a clear violation of the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity and a flagrant violation of recognized international principles and regulations," the Iranian spokesman said.

He slammed the "questionable silence" of responsible circles and organizations as well as those who claim to defend human rights over the Israeli regime's illegal measures against Syria and expressed his sympathy with the Arab country's government and nation, particularly the bereaved families of the latest attack on Damascus.

"The repeated attacks of the Zionist regime on Syria are a breach of this country's sovereignty and territorial integrity and will help armed terrorists and maintain and strengthen their presence in Syria, which actually threatens the security of the region," Kan'ani said.

Syria's Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday that at least three Syrian soldiers were killed and seven more wounded in the Israeli strike targeting the outskirts of Damascus.

"The Israeli enemy carried out an air strike... from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, " the ministry said, adding Syria’s air defense had managed to intercept some of the incoming projectiles.

Syria and the Israeli regime are technically at war due to the latter’s 1967-to-present occupation of the Arab country’s Golan Heights.

The Israeli regime maintains a significant military presence in the territory, which it uses as one of its launchpads for attacks on Syrian soil.

The regime's attacks on Syria started to grow significantly in scale and frequency after 2011 when Syria found itself in the grip of rampant foreign-backed militancy and terrorism.

ZZ/PressTV