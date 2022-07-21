  1. Economy
Key gas pipeline from Russia to Europe resumes after break

TEHRAN, Jul. 21 (MNA) – The operator of a major pipeline from Russia to Europe says natural gas has started flowing again after a 10-day shutdown for maintenance.

Russian gas started flowing to Germany via Nord Stream early on Thursday after technical maintenance works at the pipeline that began on July 11 were carried out, the DPA news agency reported citing a representative of the Nord Stream AG operator, according to TASS.

"Gas is flowing again [via the pipeline]," he was quoted as saying by the agency.

Meanwhile, it will take some time for the gas pipeline to be up and running at its full capacity, the company added.

Gas volumes equal to those supplied via Nord Stream just prior to the technical maintenance of around 67 mln cubic meters per day have been requested for Thursday, Nord Stream AG’s representative noted.

This roughly equals 40% of the gas pipeline’s utilization rate.

