Jul 21, 2022, 2:00 PM

EU lifts sanctions on Syria's airline

TEHRAN, Jul. 21 (MNA) – The European Union said Wednesday it has lifted sanctions against Syria's private airline Cham Wings after the company was blacklisted last year for its role in the migration to Europe.

"On 18 July, Cham Wings was removed from the list of entities subject to EU sanctions in respect of Belarus," the EU delegation to Syria said, France 24 reported.

The EU listed Syria's only private airline last December saying it had increased flights to Minsk in the summer of 2021 to transport migrants seeking to cross from Belarus to the EU illegally.

"The sanctions were lifted from our company after we successfully denied all accusations and allegations against us," Osama Satea of Cham Wings told AFP, adding, "We had objected to the sanctions immediately, as they were unfair and unjust."

The EU decision to remove it from the sanctions list was signed on July 18 by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, according to a statement by an EU spokesperson.

