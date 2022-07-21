EU lifts sanctions on Syria's airline

"On 18 July, Cham Wings was removed from the list of entities subject to EU sanctions in respect of Belarus," the EU delegation to Syria said, France 24 reported.

The EU listed Syria's only private airline last December saying it had increased flights to Minsk in the summer of 2021 to transport migrants seeking to cross from Belarus to the EU illegally.

"The sanctions were lifted from our company after we successfully denied all accusations and allegations against us," Osama Satea of Cham Wings told AFP, adding, "We had objected to the sanctions immediately, as they were unfair and unjust."

The EU decision to remove it from the sanctions list was signed on July 18 by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, according to a statement by an EU spokesperson.

RHM/PR