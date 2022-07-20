  1. Economy
Jul 20, 2022, 10:30 PM

NIOC chief:

3 other phases of SP Refinery 14 to come on stream by yearend

TEHRAN, Jul. 20 (MNA) – The Chief Executive of National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) announced that three other phases of Refinery 14 of South Pars Gas Field will be put into operation, costing $2.5 billion, by end of current year (to end Mar. 2023).

Mohsen Khojastehmehr said on Wednesday that the country took a giant stride in the development of its share in the world’s largest gas field i.e. South Pars since the 13th government under President Raeisi took power.

In addition to supplying and purchasing all required goods, the drilling operation of wells is on the verge of completion, he said, adding that Phase 11 of South Pars Gas will be put into operation before termination of the current year.

Moreover, three other phases of Refinery 14 of South Pars Gas Field, costing $2.5 billion, will become operational by the end of the current year, the NIOC chief added.

