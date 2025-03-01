British Minister resigns over overseas aid cut

In a letter to Starmer, which she posted on social media, Anneliese Dodds resigned as international development minister and minister for women, saying there were “no easy paths” to increasing defense spending but that she disagreed with the decision to cut overseas aid, AP reported.

On Tuesday, Starmer said the government would raise UK defense spending to 2.5 percent of gross domestic product by 2027 from the current 2.3 percent, saying Europe is in a new era of insecurity that requires a “generational response.”

The increase would be funded by reducing the aid budget from 0.5 percent of GDP to 0.3 percent, a decision that Starmer described as “very difficult and painful.”

In her letter, Dodds said she backed the need for higher defense spending and knew that the aid budget might have to pay for some of that increase.

But she said the scale of the cut was so big it will “remove food and health care from desperate people” and “deeply” harm the UK’s reputation.

“You have maintained that you want to continue support for Gaza, Sudan, and Ukraine; for vaccination; for climate; and for rules-based systems,” said Dodds, who attended Cabinet meetings.

“Yet it will be impossible to maintain these priorities given the depth of the cut; the effect will be far greater than presented.”

The increase in defense spending has been sharply criticized by aid agencies, who said it harmed some of the world’s poorest people and reduced Britain’s soft power.

In her letter, Dodds said she held back from resigning earlier this week when the cut to the aid budget was announced as it was “imperative” Starmer had “a united Cabinet” behind him ahead of his trip to Washington.

